Prototype Casting's Uses 3D Wax Pattern for Creating Complex Wax Patterns

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Prototype Casting's rapid investment casting process is an excellent and cost-effective alternative to expensive parts produced using DMLS (Direct metal laser sintering) or additive processes. They use a 3D wax pattern printing system for creating complex wax patterns for a fraction of the cost of DMLS. Then, 3D wax patterns are invested and burned out of the mold. Metal is then poured into the resultant cavity.



Unlike parts made by additive processes, these parts are full-strength castings. Nonetheless, this rapid investment casting process to manufacture casting is appropriate for Aluminum, Magnesium casting, Zinc, and Stainless Steel, and allows them to ship their clients a limited number of castings in as little as 2 days, depending on geometry and complexity.



A spokesperson at Prototype Casting stated, “Each process we offer has advantages and limitations. Our engineers analyze each job to ensure we’re using the appropriate process for the job based on a number of factors. Our machinists and engineers are experts in the unique challenges presented by castings.”



“Prototype Casting, Inc. accepts the following file types: Pro-Engineer, Solid Works, AutoCAD, .STL, .STP, .IGS. For assistance on converting files please contact us. For files that are too large to e-mail, please feel free to upload them using the file transfer utility below. This tool uses an SSL link to ensure your files are securely transferred. The system can accept files over 100MB if necessary,” he added further.



Prototype Casting offers five different processes to manufacture parts. According to design requirements of the part they tailor made their solution to the customer's needs. Moreover, Rapid Investment casting uses a lost wax process which is suitable for making smaller quantities of parts to Rubber Plaster Mold, and Precision Sand casting, which allow them to make production quantities of larger parts.



About Prototype Casting

Prototype Casting is necessary when one needs to meet stringent project deadlines. The organization offers the services to simulate the die-cast parts before paying for expensive hard tooling, to test for form, fit, and function - eliminating design flaws and other costly problems before production. Prototype Casting also becomes necessary when one needs castings post-machined to high tolerances.



To know more visit: http://www.protcast.com