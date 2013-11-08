Provably Fair Bitcoin Gaming Platform FairProof Donates 10% of All Profits to the Electronic Frontier Foundation EFF

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- With the ever-growing number of new Bitcoin services, and the recent surging of the Bitcoin to USD exchange rate the Bitcoin ecosystem is healthier than ever. The latest promising addition is http://FairProof.com: a provably fair Bitcoin gambling platform which is donating 10% of all profits to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). Beyond the generous donating of profits to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, FairProof is provably fair, has a low 1.9% house fee, is fully anonymous and features instant deposits and withdrawals.



Creating an intuitive gaming experience for Bitcoiners has been a priority for the FairProof team. Players simply choose the range where they think the winning number will fall from 0 to 99. If a player wins they get the profit credited in Bitcoin to their account – the amount is specified under the input field before users start a game. A slider at the bottom of the screen can be moved left and right to review a user’s previous bets, the bets of all the other players, and review account balance history.



http://FairProof.com also utilizes some of the most advanced provably fair technology to be found in the online Bitcoin gambling space: with the server and client seed being based on the Sha256 algorithm which is integral to Bitcoin itself. The server seed hash and client seed are publicly visible on the http://FairProof.com website. Furthermore, players can generate, use, and check the fairness of new client seeds as often as they wish. FairProof does not use or keep their players personal data and users’ anonymity is secured via cookies.



Bitcoin gaming is becoming an ever-more crowded and competitive industry. With its next generation provably fair technology and its generous donating of 10% of all profits to the Electronic Frontier Foundation – FairProof is a true stand-out from the crowd.



To learn more please go to: http://fairproof.com



Media Contact:

Name: Bruce Graham

Email: Fairproof@yahoo.com