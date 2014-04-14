ProVape Releases the New ProVari Metallic Emerald Green

Monroe, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- ProVape, following the principle to always keep open communication flow with its clients and to listen to their suggestions, releases the new ProVari Metallic Emerald Green. The new ProVari Metallic Emerald Green is in line with the tradition of having the best possible quality, achievable and to encompass this quality with striking outer appearance.



The place of the sole leader of the electronic cigarettes market is held by ProVape. A company renowned for the quality and ingenuity of its products, which has turned the name of the company and the brand itself into a synonym for quality, customer satisfaction and use of innovative technologies.



The main drive behind the development of ProVape’s is the never ending desire for perfection customer satisfaction and providing the best possible products. Because ProVape makes no compromises in doing so, the company uses only American Made parts and products and is constantly pushing the boundary of the art of providing the best possible product or your clients.



For more information about the new ProVari Metallic Emerald Green or any of ProVape’s products visit: www.ProVape.com



About ProVape

ProVape is a company established on the pillars of innovation, customer care and a strict devotion to detail. After the year of its establishment ProVape has come to reign over the electronic cigarette market and to be the industry’s leading manufacturer, designer, innovator and direct retailer providing only the highest quality US made electronic cigarettes.



Acquiring an electronic cigarette designed and made by ProVape you can be assured that you are getting one of the best and most user friendly electronic cigarettes available on the market.



About e-cigs

The electronic vapor cigarette or just e-cig is an electronic device consisting of a metal or plastic cylinder, battery and a heating element. When activated, the heating element boils a small amount of liquid in the device, creating a vapor, which is then inhaled by the user.



Electronic cigarettes are more and more prominent in the daily life of people, because of convenience which their use gives to people. The original concept was initially developed in the early sixties by the American inventor Herbert A. Gilbert.



Because of the technological limitations of the era combined with pressure from the big tobacco companies and the general lack of concern towards the health hazards of normal tobacco smoking wasn’t until the year 2007 when the first international patent for manufacturing of electronic cigarettes was granted.