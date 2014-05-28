Provectus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:PVCT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Provectus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:PVCT) shares over potential securities laws violations by Provectus Pharmaceuticals and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Provectus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:PVCT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Provectus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:PVCT) concerning whether a series of statements by Provectus Pharmaceuticals regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Provectus Pharmaceuticals Inc reported that its annual Net Loss increased from $12.57 million in 2012 to $27.70 million in 2013.Shares of Provectus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:PVCT) grew from $1.27 per share in late January 2014 to as high as $3.40 per share on May 15, 2014.



Then on May 21, 2014, an article was published that alleged that Provectus Pharmaceuticals failed to commence a promised Phase 3 randomized controlled trial of PV-10 suitable for a Special Protocol Assessment after completing its Phase 2 study in 2010.Shares of Provectus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:PVCT) dropped to $0.33 per share on May 27, 2014.



Those who purchased shares of Provectus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:PVCT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com