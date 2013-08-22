Proven Weight Loss Supplement - Raspberry Ketone Drops Now Available from Choice Nutrition Supplements

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- For many years, countless researches have been conducted in an effort to find the most highly effective and useful ingredients that can be used for weight loss supplements. Just recently, it was discovered that an organic compound called raspberry ketone can be used to stimulate weight loss. Commonly found in raspberries, this weight loss solution provides a more natural alternative to the many other supplements claiming to help individuals lose weight quickly.



Raspberry ketone works by helping your body’s ability to metabolize food at a faster rate, stimulating the production of more Adiponectin in your body. Adiponectin is a hormone which is responsible for lipolysis, or the process of breaking down fats. With increased levels of Adiponectin, your body starts to act as if it’s thin, which in turn catalyzes a faster metabolism. Raspberry Ketone Drops with African Mango is a weight loss supplement which is highly effective when it comes to facilitating weight loss. Unlike most weight loss supplements, Raspberry Ketone Drops with African Mango is in liquid form, making absorption three times faster than most weight loss counterparts in capsules and pills. African Mango is proven to help hasten the weight loss process by suppressing your appetite while also regulating your blood cholesterol level.



“Adiponectin is a hormone that naturally tricks your body into acting like it’s thin. People who are thin naturally have more Adiponectin and when you put weight on, you reduce the ability of this hormone to function and for that reason you actually end up with a body that behaves like its fat, you begin storing fats in lots of places.” – Dr. Oz



About Choice Nutrition

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com