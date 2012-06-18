ProvenanceFineWines.co.uk Appeals to the Wine Connoisseur and Wine Investor

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- The history of wine investment goes back centuries as collectors and connoisseurs purchased more wine than they could personally consume, stored it in cellars and then sold on when mature. Today, with pricing transparency, a recognised international exchange and a ready market of buyers and sellers, wine is an essential component in any Alternative Investment portfolio.



Unlike most other assets such as oil or coffee, the supply of wine cannot be increased to meet demand. Investment-grade wine production is strictly controlled by law, geography and nature. An excellent vintage can therefore offer the potential of very attractive returns. For example some of the more famous Bordeaux vintages quadrupled in value between 2000 and 2010.



Since 2001 London has become the international centre for fine wine investment with the establishment of the London International Vintners Exchange (Liv-ex). This has become the most important marketplace for the buying and selling of fine wines. Connoisseurs and investment companies alike use Liv-ex to secure best prices



London-based Provenance Fine Wines which is a member of Liv-ex was set up to provide a first class professional service to wine enthusiasts and investors. The company’s Managing Director, Adrian Lenagan, says “Whether a client is a connoisseur looking to fill gaps in his cellar, is aiming to drink for free by selling half at future profit or is an investor who wants to diversify his asset portfolio – we provide a highly professional service offering the right wines at the right price at the right time”



Wine is generally not a short-term investment proposition and the Company’s website responsibly points out that while it may be possible to achieve a positive return in just a few years the expectation should be for a minimum of five years.



Provenancefinewine.co.uk contains an extensive amount of information for the wine connoisseur and professional investor as well as editorial comment on the latest trends in the fine wine world. The website also contains news from wine auctions including the latest prices and price movements over the last thirty, ninety and one hundred and eighty days. The hottest trends in wines are also highlighted on the homepage showing the wines that are receiving the most website attention.



Visitors to ProvenanceFineWines.co.uk can also benefit from a stock of educational articles designed to help investors in their decision-making. These articles include explanations on wine supply and demand, storage and provenance as well as the essential investment exit strategy.



About Provenance Fine Wines

Provenance Fine Wines is a London based, family owned business providing different services to match the requirements of different types of private clients. Founder Adrian Lenagan and his brother Ian have maintained a keen interest in the buying, storing and selling of fine wines since the mid 1990s. The company, which is a member of Liv-ex, concentrates on fine wines from the Bordeaux region.



For more information, please visit http://www.provenancefinewines.co.uk/