Provence Holiday Villa Rental Free Advice Service for Holidaymakers.

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- The Fayence area of the Var is a popular tourist destination for people who want to explore the coast between St Tropez and Monaco, but who also want to enjoy peaceful Provencal countryside.



The market town of Fayence is only about 40 minutes from the coast, but is also conveniently situated for day trips to towns like Grasse or Castellane on the Route de Napoleon.



Now Blackwood Villas - who cover the popular 'Pays de Fayence' towns of Bargemon, Callian, Montauroux, Seillans and Tourrettes - are providing a free advisory service for people who want to visit the area.



Simply answer a few questions about your holiday requirements on the Blackwood website and their concierge service will send you a selection of three villas which match your requirements.



It only takes a minute and Blackwood will use their local knowledge to recommend a shortlist of villas. There's no cost and no obligation.



http://www.blackwood-villas.com/recommend-villa



Contact Information:



Roger Day

Blackwood Villas

London NW2 1NT

United Kingdom



Tel: +44 0207 1933 969

Email: roger.day@me.com