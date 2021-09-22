Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2021 -- An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Provention Bio, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: PRVB stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Provention Bio, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: PRVB stocks, concerns whether certain Provention Bio, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the teplizumab BLA was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure FDA approval, that accordingly, the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support the Company had led investors to believe it possessed, that the Company had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA's approval prospects and hence the commercialization timeline for teplizumab, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



