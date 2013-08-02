Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- What is so special about cacao? This small bean possesses some impressive health-promoting properties that are increasingly supported by science. Most notable is its antioxidant content. Cacao contains potent compounds such as flavonols, polyphenols and procyanidins that exert unique properties. Cacao is also rich in several B vitamins, minerals such as copper, magnesium and zinc, amino acids and mood-boosting chemicals like phenylethylamine (PEA) and theobromine. (mxicorp.com/healthychocolate/)



This nutritional firepower translates to numerous health benefits. In fact, science now tells us that cacao and dark, healthy chocolate can support the health of most of the body’s major systems.



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The astounding ORACfn scores for Xoçai’s various products come from Brunswick Labs, an independent, third-party analytical laboratory that provides analytical services for some of the finest research institutions, corporations, and public organizations. Xoçaí is enrolled in Brunswick Lab’s certified program, an authoritative quality-assurance system that issues certification to products that have met strict criteria for their most popular ORACfn tests. The program is designed to help consumers cut through the confusion surrounding ORACfn scores and antioxidant values, as well as to discern which products make questionable claims regarding their antioxidant values. (mxicorp.com/thewholestory/)



Providence, UTAH Based Venstresida.net Cretin Blog Fan Club's July 16 Newsletter Announces Adam Green as Winner of The Latest 'Xocai News' Name Contest for MXI Corp 'Healthy Chocolate' Expansion in to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Thailand



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This Variety Pack includes approximately a one-week supply of each of our best-selling, Healthy Chocolate products: Xoçai® Nuggets, X Power Squares™, Omega Squares™, and XoBiotic Squares™. The Variety Pack is the ideal way to introduce someone to our Best Selling Healthy Chocolate products or as an existing Associate you can select the Variety Pack as your auto-shipment and continue consuming all of your favorite products.



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Each of these products have been formulated to provide you with a significant amount of antioxidants from our exclusive blend of cold-pressed cacao and freeze-dried açaí berries without the refined sugars and unhealthy fats, fillers and preservatives found in most other chocolates.



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The Xoçaí X Power Squares use cacao that is blanched, unfermented, sun-dried, non-roasted and cold-pressed, which means it boasts eight times the levels of epicatechins and catechins, and four times the levels of procyanidins than cacao produced with standard processing. X Power Squares are loaded with antioxidants and have an unparalleled ORACfn Value of 16,488 per 6g Square. - Xoçaí's industry-leading healthy chocolate - Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - Contains antioxidant powerhouses acai and blueberries - Loaded with epicatechins and flavanols

- Sweetened with raw cane juice crystals.



Benefits include: - Delivers superior antioxidant protection - Safeguards body’s cells and major organs - Boosts energy, enhances overall health - Promotes healthy digestive function and immune activity

- Has Brunswick Labs certified 3,582 ORACfn score per Square. Features include: - Easy way to consume a high-antioxidant diet - All natural "clean" product—no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives - Diabetic-friendly and low-glycemic.



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About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership