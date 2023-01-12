Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) shares over potential securities laws violations by Provident Bancorp, Inc. was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) concerning whether a series of statements by Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Amesbury, MA based Provident Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Provident Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. Provident Bancorp, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $58.01 million in 2020 to $66.59 million in 2021, and that its Net INcome increased from $11.98 million in 2020 to $16.13 million in 2021.



On November 15, 2022, Provident Bancorp, Inc. announced that it would be unable to timely file its quarterly report for third quarter 2022, but disclosed that it currently estimates a net loss of approximately $27.5 million. Provident Bancorp, Inc. explained that is still evaluating the actual level of losses "due to the recent decline in the cryptocurrency mining industry."



Then, on November 17, 2022, The Bear Cave issued a report alleging that Provident Bancorp, Inc. has potentially ballooning bad debt expenses relating to some of its cryptocurrency related loans and transactions.



Shares of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) declined from $15.34 per share on October 17, 2022, to as low as $6.10 per share on December 6, 2022.



