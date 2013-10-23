Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- DLA Editors & Proofreaders, a leading provider of copy editing and proof reading services, is in its fifth year of also offering their expertise to academics completing a thesis or dissertation. With an exceptional understanding of grammar, literary consistency and standardized writing styles—such as the APA style commonly used for academic work—DLA Editors & Proofreaders is a reliable choice for thesis and dissertation editing and proofreading.



“As with many of our other clients, students writing a dissertation or thesis are facing a defining moment in their lives,” said David Lombardino, president and founder of DLA Editors & Proofreaders. “We understand this and take personal pride in our work, treating each manuscript as if it were our own. Unlike other editing companies, who use freelancers to edit documents, we hire only in-house, full-time editors. When it comes to something this important to your future, finding the right dissertation and thesis editing service is critical, and we take our work with the academic community very seriously.”



Dissertations and thesis editors who work with DLA Editors & Proofreaders bring with them a broad spectrum of subject-matter expertise, so clients can rest assured, knowing their hard work will be in the hands of a well-qualified editor—no matter how exotic the subject. With more than 50 years’ combined academic editing experience, DLA’s editors provide reliable services dedicated to improving their clients’ documents as much as possible. Doing so has helped them achieve a 100% satisfaction rating among all their clients, who are happy to pay a small premium for such high-caliber expertise and results.



For more information, and to submit a thesis or dissertations for proofreading services, visit http://www.dlaeditors.com/.



About DLA Editors & Proofers

DLA Editors & Proofreaders delivers clients the highest quality, most affordable document editing and proofreading services available anywhere. The company does this by providing thoughtful, objective feedback, personalized to the client’s voice and style and aligned with the objectives you have for your document. Active clients number into the thousands and represent the full spectrum of document needs: from authors, colleges, students and professors to publishers, marketing firms, graphic designers and entrepreneurs. Our clients come from around the world and many are non-native English speakers.