Provider of Online Doctor Consultations DoctorSpring.com Extends Its Service to Australia

Redmond, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Doctor Spring, a company dedicated in providing online doctor consultations, has recently extended its service to Australia. The company’s popularity has substantially risen in the past few months mainly due to the prestigious doctors that offer their consultations through DoctorSpring.com. The company has also been commended for its unique service of Medical Board Opinions in which a comprehensive consultation is provided to the patients from 4 different specialist MDs with unlimited follow-up queries.



The media spokesperson of DoctorSpring quoted on the recent expansion, “Currently we have over 146 doctors in 41 specialties that offer their consultations through our website. Our extension was possible due to the increasing number of doctors who are joining us. Last month we had over 1000+ consultations and the numbers are increasing ever since our establishment. Our objective has always been to satisfy our users, that is why we even have follow-up questions such that in case of confusions or misunderstandings the user may further inquire. Our extension to Australia specifically is also due to the fact that some of our doctors are from Australia and are currently working in prominent medical institutions of the country.”



DoctorSpring has a 100% money back guarantee in case the users are unsatisfied with their service which is a rarity since 99% of its overall users have been satisfied, some even claiming that the consultation they received saved them a lot of time, money and most importantly provided them relief.



Doctor Spring has 3 main services that are Ask a Doctor, Consult a Specialist MD and Get Medical Board Opinion. The company informed that answers are personally provided by board certified specialist doctors. The company further added that the doctors are highly experienced in their field and are from different parts of the world. Each service has the option of uploading relevant files and asking multiple follow up questions. The answers are given quickly with average waiting time of 8 hours which is an added advantage since physical appointments especially in serious cases could result in days of waiting.



Individuals with a medical condition can click here to avail consultation from world class board certified doctors.



About Doctor Spring Inc

Doctor Spring Inc is one of the leading companies in providing online doctor consultations. Through their online platform, http://www.doctorspring.com/, consultations by family physicians, specialist MDs and Medical Board Opinions can be availed. The company has a 100% money back guarantee and a 99% positive customer feedback. The service is known for its quick answers by leading board-certified doctors.



For more information about online doctor consultations, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of doctorspring.com, please email at contact@doctorsping.com.