Provillus Review - Hair Regrowth for Men and Women with Clinically Proven Solution

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Hair problems exist from times immortal. Whether it be a man with a sad heart over his receding hair line or a woman who has begun to prematurely lose her hair thanks to the aging process and an unhealthy diet, hair fall and hair loss problems are dealt with by both genders in the same way: Desperately looking for a solution. This is where Provillus comes in. An amazing product for hair loss victims, Provillus comes in two separate brands for men and women. It is clinically proved to give results in controlling hair fall and to initiate the regrowth of hair structure from inside the scalp.



Hair fall or hair loss happens for many reasons. In most men, the hair loss is inherited from the father's side. So if the father is bald, chances are that the son may prematurely lose hair as he inherited the condition from his father. Other reasons may include a bad or unhealthy diet low in nutrients essential to hair growth such as iron, zinc, protein etc. Hair loss in women may occur due to pregnancy, hormone imbalance, strong medication for combating other disorders whose side effect may have been hair loss or hair fall. In all such cases, men and women strive to hide their baldness by applying gels, making cover up hair style or getting hair cuts that hide the receding hair lines. Provillus review suggests that it was made to counter all such problems.



It has been developed after years of research and has been tried and tested by a huge number of people who have seen and reported various results. Provillus comes in two forms, both are topical and for external use only. They are available as a solution as well as a foam. The solution works by being applied to the scalp in the bald patches. The scalp absorbs the solution which goes into the hair follicle and removes the dirt and sebum build up. Sebum is the oil secreted by the pores in the scalp, excessive build up clogs up the pores and hampers the growth of new hair roots and also causes the root to die out. Provillus cleanses the pores and regenerated the growth of hair roots from the inside of the scalp to give life to new hairs.



Customers all over the world are satisfied with the products and continue to use it with no reported side effects.



About Provillus

The company was founded in 2002 and is a trusted name in Health and Beauty. We are a proud member of the Natural Products Association and are dedicated to providing safe and effective products that help people supplement their lives.



