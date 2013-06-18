Broadway @ The Art House Lineup Features All-Star Talent All Summer
Provincetown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Joanna Gleason won the Tony Award for her leading role of the Baker’s Wife in Into The Woods by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. She launches this season’s Broadway @ The Art House season in Provincetown on June 28 and 29 with An Evening with Joanna Gleason. Each performance will combine the East Coast premiere of a the hilarious and moving one act play Bloom, written for her by Emmy and Golden Globe winning writer Michael Patrick King (creator of Sex and The City & Two Broke Girls) with a second act of songs featuring special guests Well-Strung, and hosted by pianist/host Seth Rudetsky. For tickets, please visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.
Bloom is a one-woman theatrical event – described by writer King as “part Ted talk, part stand-up comedy” – which investigates one of the great mysteries: “Everyone wonders what happens the moment after you die – but ever wonder what it's like the moment before you're born?” Variety called Joanna Gleason’s performance in the West Coast premier “a tour de force.” Her East Coast premier of the piece at Provincetown’s Art House theater this summer will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.
Joanna Gleason made her Broadway debut in 1977’s I Love My Wife, for which she won the Theatre World Award. In addition to her Tony-winning performance in Into the Woods, she also appeared on Broadway in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Tom Stoppard’s The Real Thing, Peter Nichols’ A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Nick & Nora, and The Cartells. Her film appearances include Woody Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters and Crimes and Misdemeanors, Heartburn, Boogie Nights, The Wedding Planner, Mr. Holland’s Opus, F/X2, The Boys, Fathers and Sons, The Good Wife, and The Pleasure of Your Company. Television performances include playing the role of Nadine Berkus on Love & War from 1992 – 95, and as Joan Silver on Temporarily Yours. She starred in Lifetime’s series Oh Baby from 1998 – 2000, and directed several episodes as well. Other roles include the made-for-TV movies If These Walls Could Talk, For the Love of Aaron, Born Too Soon, and For Richer, For Poorer. Other television series include The West Wing, The Practice, King of the Hill, Friends, Tracey Takes On…, Murphy Brown, ER, Outer Limits and Diff’rent Strokes.
Hosted again this summer by Sirius/XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky, whom the New York Times just dubbed “The Mayor of Broadway,” this season’s Broadway @ The Art House series will run from June 28th through September 8th. In addition to Ms. Gleason, the lineup includes the following artists performing solo shows, with Rudetsky at the piano:
- Sutton Foster, a two-time Tony-winner for the recent Anything Goes and previously for Thoroughly Modern Millie, and star of the ABC Family TV series Bunheads, July 4 & 5
- Audra McDonald, five-time Tony Award winner for Carousel, Ragtime, Master Class, A Raisin in the Sun, and the recent Porgy and Bess on Broadway and star of TV’s Private Practice, July 21 & 22
- Sam Harris, star of Broadway’s The Producers, Grease and The Life, also the first ever Grand Champion of TV’s Star Search, starred in Town Hall concert in P-Town last year, returns to town on Aug. 3 & 4
- Marilyn Maye, Grammy-nominated cabaret legend returns after stand-out Art House shows in each of the last two seasons, featuring Billy Stritch at the piano. Aug. 8 -10
- Christine Ebersole, 2x Tony-winner as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens, and as Dorothy Black in the revival of 42nd Street, Aug. 17 & 18
- Megan Hilty, break-out star of NBC’s Smash and of Broadway’s Wicked and 9 to 5: The Musical, Aug. 24 & 25
- Megan Mullally, two-time Emmy-winning star as Karen Walker of TV’s Will and Grace, and star of Broadway’s Young Frankenstein, and the revivals of How to Succeed… and Grease, Aug. 28 & 29
- Patti LuPone, legendary two-time Tony winner for creating the title role of Evita on Broadway, as Rose in the revival of Gypsy, among many other roles, Aug. 31 & Sept. 1
- Chita Rivera, legend and two-time Tony winner as Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman and Anna in The Rink, also originated the Broadway roles of Anita in West Side Story, Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie, Velma in Chicago, original casts of Guys and Dolls, Can Can, and many others, Sept. 7 & 8
Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon Broadway host on Sirius XM satellite radio. As a musician, he has played piano for over a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Miserables, and Phantom of the Opera. He was also the Artistic Producer and Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts, which included Dreamgirls with Audra McDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and Hair with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records, Grammy nomination). As a comic he was awarded “Funniest Gay Male in NY” at Stand-Up NY and is a three-time Emmy nominee as a writer for The Rosie O’Donnell Show. As an actor, he made his Broadway debut in The Ritz directed by Joe Mantello, and has appeared on television on Law and Order C.I. and All My Children. As an author, he wrote the books The Q Guide to Broadway, Broadway Nights, and just released his new novel My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan on Random House, and as an audio book on audible.com featuring Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson, SNL’s Ana Gasteyer, Smash’s Megan Hilty among others, and writes a weekly column on Playbill.com. This year he added "television mogul" to that long list on June 18 as Seth TV, his new, web-based entertainment network, launched. His Broadway @ The Art House series will be, by his own signature estimation, even more “A-MAH-zing” this summer than ever! For the complete summer season line-up, visit http://ptownarthouse.com/
For fans that wish to see all 10 of the theater’s Broadway @ The Art House stars this summer on Cape Cod, the venue now provides the opportunity to reserve those seats with its new Broadway @ The Art House Season Pass. It guarantees Season Pass holders best seats available, ‘front-of-the-line’ access, and an overall savings of $115 of the regular price when the full lineup is purchased individually. More info can be found at BrownPaperTickets.com: Broadway @ The Art House Season Pass.
Broadway @ The Art House concert series is sponsored by Cape Air, the Anchor Inn Beach House, Ptown Bikes, and SethTV.com
The Art House is wheelchair accessible.
LISTING INFO:
An Evening with Joanna Gleason
Featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host
With Special Guests Well-Strung
June 28 & 29
8:00 PM
The Art House
214 Commercial Street
Provincetown, MA 02657
For Tickets visit www.ptownarthouse.com
or call 800-838-3006.
For box office hours and information call