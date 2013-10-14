Provincetown's Art House Announces Stellar Roster for Women's Week

Provincetown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Art House in Provincetown will be in high gear again next month for Women’s Week. Comedian Judy Gold returns by popular demand October 16 - 19. She is a Drama Desk and GLAAD Award winner for 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, and host of TV’s Mom’s Night Out, Tru TV Presents World’s Dumbest, has been a guest host of ABC’s The View and frequent guest on The Joy Behar show. Joining her on the bill is another P-Town favorite, Folk-rocker Melissa Ferrick who returns October 17 - 19 at 7pm. She is a 6-time Boston Music and GLAMA winner and has shared stages with Bob Dylan, Weezer and Ani DiFranco. And - returning for the first time since 2011, is BETTY, from October 17 - 19. This cult-favorite all-female New York pop-rock band led by Alyson Palmer and sisters Elizabeth and Amy Ziff wrote and performed the theme song for Showtime TV’s The L Word, and have been heard extensively on radio, TV, film, commercials and political rallies. For tickets please click visit The Art House website or call 1-800-838-3006.



During the recent 6-month Off-Broadway run of Judy Gold’s new one-woman show The Judy Show: My Life As A Sitcom, the New York Times made it a critic’s pick and raved that it was “Highly entertaining! Brash, Buoyant & Infectiously nostalgic” and the Huffington Post called it “Comedic Gold. A funny & fantastic ride! It’s the ultimate laughter-through-the-tears tale.” Judy Gold was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance for her other most recent solo show 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, which also won the GLAAD award for “Outstanding New York Theater.” The New York Times called the show “fiercely funny, honest and moving.” A subsequent book based on the show was nominated for the prestigious Quill Award. She also won two Emmy Awards as writer and producer for The Rosie O’Donnell Show and was nominated twice for the American Comedy Award’s funniest female stand-up. On television, Judy is the host of Nick’s new comedy series Mom’s Night Out. She can also be seen regularly on Tru TV Presents World’s Dumbest, and has guest-hosted ABC’s The View, and has appeared regularly on The Joy Behar Show on HLN.



Judy’s other television appearances include The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Dr. Oz Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and recent episodes of The Glades on A&E and Are We There Yet on TBS, Ugly Betty, Law & Order, Law & Order SVU, Hollywood Squares, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Conan O’Brien Show and others. She hosted HBO’s At the Multiplex with Judy Gold from 1999 – 2009, and Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time, as well as the GLAAD Media Awards on LOGO and VH1. Her stand-up specials include Comedy Central Presents: Judy Gold, Comedy Central’s Tough Crowd Stands Up, and Judy’s HBO half-hour special, winner of a Cable Ace Award. She was also seen in the hit film The Aristocrats, and the documentaries Making Trouble and I am Comic. Judy appeared in Nora and Delia Ephron’s Off-Broadway play Love, Loss and What I Wore, and also hosts Hatched By Two Chicks on Sirius/XM radio and the Funny People series at the 92nd St. Y. She recently released the new comedy CD Judith’s Roommate Had a Baby.



Indie Maverick and major label veteran Melissa Ferrick is an accomplished singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has shared stages with artists as wide-ranging as Bob Dylan, Paul Westerberg, Weezer and Ani DiFranco. She has released seventeen albums over the past eighteen years, including Everything I Need, which was named Album of the Year by the Gay and Lesbian American Music Association. For Women’s Week 2013, she will make a special return to The Art House in Provincetown, MA.



Melissa performs over 150 shows a year - often for audiences of 7,500 or more. Her extraordinarily passionate, grassroots fan base began twenty years ago when she opened for British rocker Morrissey, and has grown into one of the most loyal followings in recent indie memory. With songs that, as CMJ noted, “cut to the bone thanks to their truthful, personal viewpoints,” the native New Englander is a powerhouse vocalist and guitarist who has steadily released indie projects since her prior stints on Atlantic and W.A.R.? Records. She is a six-time Boston Music Award and GLAMA Winner who recently inked a 3-album deal with MPress Records. A passionate Out artist with a devoted LGBT following, Ferrick goes to great lengths to be accessible to fans, and is beloved for her magnetic personality, fierce honesty and lightning-speed rhythm guitar style. Among her almost non-stop touring, she teamed-up on the road with fellow folk-rocker Ani DiFranco for her recent 2011 album Still Right Here (her first studio album in five years) which featured DiFranco on guest vocals and an appearance by guitar virtuoso Kaki King. Her brand new album The Truth Is, released in June of 2013 is the eighteenth of her remarkable career, and features Grammy-winner Paula Cole among other guests.



BETTY is a five-piece New York pop rock band, led by Alyson Palmer and sisters Elizabeth and Amy Ziff. Known for their defiant attitude, tight harmonies, infectious melodies, and evocative lyrics layered over strong grooves, this world-touring group’s songs have been heard extensively on radio, TV, film, commercials and political rallies. BETTY’s national tour of their hit Off-Broadway show, Betty Rules (directed by Michael “ Rent” Greif), their controversial theme song for Showtime Television’s show, The L Word, and their acting appearances on that program have catapulted this deeply beloved cult band to wider international recognition. BETTY was the on-air ‘house band’ for the groundbreaking 1988 HBO series Encyclopedia. Activist entertainers, the band is known for fighting fiercely for what they believe: equal rights, feminism, finding cures for breast cancer and AIDS, Planned Parenthood, the Pro-Choice movement, an end to sexual violence and everybody’s inalienable right to safely dance naked in the streets. A "BETTY Rules" t-shirt, an early marketing item of the band, appears on one of the AIDS quilts.



The Art House is sponsored by Cape Air, the Anchor Inn Beach House, Ptown Bikes, and SethTV.com



Listing Information:



Judy Gold

Oct. 16 - 19 @ 5:30



Melissa Ferrick

Oct. 17 - 19 @ 7PM



BETTY

Oct. 17 - 19 @ 9PM



The Art House

214 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA 02657

For Tickets visit www.ptownarthouse.com

or call 800-838-3006.

For box office hours and information call 508-487-9222



About The Art House

Mark Cortale is the Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown, MA. In his inaugural season in 2011, he founded the Broadway @ The Art House series with Seth Rudetsky, which this past summer of 2013 presented Broadway superstars Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Audra McDonald, Megan Hilty (of TV’s “Smash”), Megan Mullally (of TV’s “Will & Grace”), Christine Ebersole, Joanna Gleason, Sam Harris and Marilyn Maye in addition to other national-level music and comedy programming such as Varla Jean Merman, Melissa Ferrick, Judy Gold, and others. He is currently producing Seth Rudetsky’s new reality series and other Broadway-themed entertainment that can be seen at www.SethTV.com. He also co-wrote and produced Well-Strung’s runs this past winter and fall at New York’s Marjorie S. Deane Theater. Mark produced the feature film "Varla Jean and the Mushroomheads," which played the 2012 festival circuit with a screening at Frameline in San Francisco. Mark also premiered the Broadway @ series last season in New Orleans, in Australia with Megan Mullally, on London’s West End with Patti LuPone at Leister Square Theater, and will debut as well in Santa Monica, CA in fall of 2013, among other cities nationally and internationally.