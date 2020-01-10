Provision of Cost-Effectiveness in the Usage of Feed and Increasing Demand for Animal-Based Products to Drive Feed Enzymes Market Growth

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- The global feed enzymes market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The provision of cost-effectiveness in the usage of feed and increasing demand for animal-based products, such as meat products, dairy products, and eggs, are primarily driving the industry growth for feed enzymes.



The key players in the feed enzymes market include BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), and Bluestar Adisseo (China).



BASF SE is one of the leading players in the feed enzymes market. It develops and produces feed enzymes—under its performance products segment—for poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and companion animals. It has operations in more than 90 countries and operates through its subsidiaries. The company operates across four regions, i.e., North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; and South America, Africa, & the Middle East. It has more than 100 production and research and development sites across North America. The major products of BASF SE include Natugrain TS, Natuphos, and Natuphos E.

- In March 2019, the company launched the next-generation phytase, Natuphos E, in Indonesia. This phytase would help release efficient phosphorus, energy, and amino acids in the livestock. It would also promote the growth of swine and poultry in the country.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1157



In September 2017, Dow merged with DuPont and started operating as a single entity, DowDuPont. This merger brought together complementary portfolios of two innovative companies, which were major players in the agriculture, material science, and specialty product industries. However, after the completion of DowDuPont dissolution in 2019, the company split into three major divisions, namely, agriculture (Corteva), specialty products (DuPont), and materials science (Dow), wherein animal nutrition products are offered under its DuPont entity. DuPont has subsidiaries in nearly 90 countries worldwide and has its manufacturing operations in nearly 50 countries. The company operates in the feed enzymes market through its subsidiary, Danisco A/S (Denmark). The animal nutrition segment of DuPont provides innovative enzymes, natural betaine, and probiotic feed technologies for poultry, swine, ruminant, aquaculture, and others. Under feed enzymes, the company also focuses on launching new products in 2019 as compared to the years prior, due to which it has been able to strengthen its position in this market. For instance, DuPont, under its animal nutrition segment, launched Axtra PHY, the latest generation of phytase enzymes in Japan.



Koninklijke DSM N. V's businesses are grouped into three clusters, namely, nutrition, materials, and innovation center. The nutrition segment comprises DSM Nutritional Products (Animal Nutrition & Health, Human Nutrition & Health, Personal Care & Aroma Ingredients, and Pharma Solutions), DSM Food Specialties, and DSM Hydrocolloids. The company provides feed enzyme products under the animal nutrition and health segments to poultry, swine, aquaculture, ruminants, and others. It has also entered into an alliance with Novozymes A/S (Denmark) to help expand its presence in the feed enzymes market. It is present in 68 countries across five continents. In 2019, DSM launched Balancius at the 22nd European Symposium under its poultry nutrition (ESPN 2019) segment to strengthen its product portfolio in Europe.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1157



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.