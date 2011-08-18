Provo, Utah's Express Insurance Joins Forces with Yokel Local Internet Marketing, Inc.

Provo, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2011 -- Express Insurance, Utah’s most trusted insurance provider, is proud to announce their partnership with Yokel Local Internet Marketing, Inc.



For those seeking express insurance in Utah, finding reputable companies can be a difficult process. As insurance providers fight for elbow room in an otherwise saturated online market, consumers are often given results from those companies with the biggest budget, not necessarily with the best services.



It’s with this dynamic that Express Insurance has recently hired Yokel Local Internet Marketing to help them climb the search results and land on the front pages of the search engines.



Express insurance intends to be found in the local search results for all cities in Utah and the Western states including California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, New Mexico and Wyoming.



Having made their name in the insurance industry for a sincere dedication to customer service, Express Insurance has become one of the most trusted names in Utah Insurance. They provide affordable insurance including business insurance, auto, home, life, health and even less popular varieties of insurance including boat, flood, landlord and umbrella protection.



“We are an agency that believes in partnering and relationships,” says the website. “We have partnered with strong insurance companies in order to offer great products and services to be able to build strong relationships with our customers.”



When a user comes to their website they can utilize Express Insurance’s simple quote form to get a wide range of insurance quotes. “You can expect fast, friendly service and the best premiums,” says the website.



As a successful company with a hard-won reputation to preserve, hiring Yokel Local Internet Marketing to handle the search engine optimization of their site seemed like the natural choice.



Much like Express Insurance, Yokel Local Internet Marketing also has a stellar reputation preceding them. By implementing highly effective proprietary local internet marketing campaigns, Yokel Local Marketing has already helped hundreds of businesses dominate the local listings for their respective niches.



“Our philosophy is simple,” says Yokel Local Marketing’s Founder, Stormie Andrews. “We meet with you in person and determine your business goals, we develop a game plan based around these goals, and then we execute the game plan. In addition, we provide you with written status updates every month so you know exactly what you’re getting for your investment.”



The partnership is expected to yield great results for Express Insurance. After all, a company of their stature only partners with the best in the business.



To learn more about Yokel Local Internet Marketing, please visit: http://www.yokellocalinternetmarketing.com/



To learn more about Express Insurance, or to get a free insurance quote, please visit: http://expressinsurance.net/