Proximity Marketing Market 2021 Top Companies, Growth Factors, Classification, Regional Analysis, Development Factors

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- With mobile devices becoming ubiquitous in today's world and the growing reliance on them to access digital content, the global market for proximity market is gaining significant impetus. Proximity marketing uses the cellular technology to connect successfully with mobile-device users who are in close proximity to a business. Marketers are capitalizing Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology to send a variety of marketing messages to consumers are who are both nearby and looking to make a purchase. Proximity marketing strategies are used for services such as consulting, application support and maintenance, deployment and integration. These strategies can be adopted by organizations in different sectors such as healthcare, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, and retail and e-commerce.



The report methodically examines the current and historical data to forecast the size of the global market for proximity marketing in the foreseeable future, in terms of both revenue and volume. It provides a detailed overview of the dynamics of the market and analyzes the extent to which they impact the growth. It strategically segments the market on the basis of various criteria including geography and end-user industries for a better understanding. It derives the competitive environment of the market using tools such market attractiveness analysis and Porter's five force analysis. It profiles the prominent players in the market along with their latest developments, market shares, business strategies, revenue generation, and contact information.



Global Market for Proximity Marketing: Drivers and Restraints



The increasing competitiveness among players in different sectors and growing emphasis on business intelligence (BI) are providing a fillip to the global market for proximity marketing. The rising availability of spatial data and analytical tools is also working in favor of the growth of the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of smartphones and proximity technologies coupled with their rapid advancements are augmenting the market.



On the other hand, there are security and privacy issues associated with existing setups. These issues are stimulating skepticism among end users, which is limiting the market from realizing its utmost potential. Furthermore, the awareness levels regarding proximity marketing are still low among end users and there is a dearth of expert workforce. These factors are, therefore, hampering the growth of the market. However, the emergence and advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-based technologies are unfolding ample growth opportunities for the global market for proximity marketing.



Global Market for Proximity Marketing: Region-wise Outlook



On the basis of geography, the key segments covered in the report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America will account for a substantial share in the market throughout the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones along with rising use of mobile web is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the widespread usage of the mobile internet coupled with the introduction of high-speed networks such as 4G is providing a significant boost to the growth of the region.



Furthermore, the presence of cutting-edge technologies, which are used in the retail and advertisement sector, is propelling the market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a potential market during the same span. The growing adoption of smartphones and mobile internet in the region are triggering the adoption of proximity marketing among organizations as an ideal communication channel to reach maximum customers.



Companies Mentioned in the Report:



Some of the key players in the global market for proximity market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Apple Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Estimote Inc., Bluvision Inc., Qualcomm Inc., inMarket Media LLC, Swirl Networks, Uncast, and Proxama PLC.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.



