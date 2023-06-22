NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Proximity Marketing Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Proximity Marketing market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Apple Inc. (United States) , Google Inc. (United States) , Microsoft Corporation (United States) , Qualcomm Inc. (United States) , Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States), Bluvision Inc. (United States), Estimote Inc. (United States), inMarket Media LLC (Italy), Proxama PLC (U.K.), ROXIMITY (United States) , Shopkick Inc. (United States) ,.



Proximity Marketing is known as wireless location based spreading channels of advertising medium that connect to consumers. Proximity Marketing market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing demand of multi-channel marketing, providing high adoption of BLE beacon and technological advancement. There has been significant rise in active beacons in their spaces with figure stood up to 3.5 million in United States alone in 2018, the future for proximity marketing looks promising. This result in rising availability of spatial data and analytical tools platforms and escalating penetration of mobile phones may trigger demand and help in industry expansion.



In August 2018, HPIL Holding completely acquired MyFlyWiFi. This acquisition is beneficial in providing mobile user to receive an advertising message or other customizable content based on their location.It also delivers highly customized promotions, coupons to individuals.



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing demand in developing countries

- Rise in demand of 4G technology boost the proximity marketing market

Market Drivers

- Stiff Competition Between the Business Intelligence Boost the Proximity Marketing Market.

- Rapid Demand of Smartphones and Development of Analytical Tools Fuelled Up Market.

Opportunities:

- Rise in Retail and E-Commerce Sector Leads to Grow the Proximity Marketing Market.

- Upsurge Demand Due to Technological Advancements Such as Field Communication, GPS Geo Fencing and Others.

Challenges:

- Limitation on the Consumer Behavior are Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

- Lack of Expert Workforce Diminished the Proximity Marketing Market.



Analysis by Type (Wi-Fi, BLE Beacon, Near Field Communication (NFC), GPS Geofencing, Others), Application (Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Infrastructural, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Other), Services (Consulting Service, Technology, Integration), Software (Content Management System, Location Analytics), Location (Indoor, Outdoor)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Apple Inc. (United States) , Google Inc. (United States) , Microsoft Corporation (United States) , Qualcomm Inc. (United States) , Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States), Bluvision Inc. (United States), Estimote Inc. (United States), inMarket Media LLC (Italy), Proxama PLC (U.K.), ROXIMITY (United States) , Shopkick Inc. (United States) ,]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Proximity Marketing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



â€œAccording to Privacy Act, its provide privacy to customers upon proximity marketing, where individual's personal information is handled. It also provides personal information by lawful and fair means and from the customer themselves, unless it is unreasonable or impractical to do so.â€



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Proximity Marketing market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Proximity Marketing market.