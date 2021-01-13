Proximity Marketing Market to Witness Massive Growth by Apple, Estimote, Shopkick

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2021 -- Proximity Marketing Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Proximity Marketing industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Proximity Marketing producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Proximity Marketing Market covering extremely significant parameters.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Apple Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Qualcomm Inc. (United States), Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States), Bluvision Inc. (United States), Estimote Inc. (United States), inMarket Media LLC (Italy), Proxama PLC (U.K.), ROXIMITY (United States) and Shopkick Inc. (United States)



Brief Summary of Proximity Marketing:

Proximity Marketing is known as wireless location based spreading channels of advertising medium that connect to consumers. Proximity Marketing market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing demand of multi-channel marketing, providing high adoption of BLE beacon and technological advancement. There has been significant rise in active beacons in their spaces with figure stood up to 3.5 million in United States alone in 2018, the future for proximity marketing looks promising. This result in rising availability of spatial data and analytical tools platforms and escalating penetration of mobile phones may trigger demand and help in industry expansion.



Market Drivers

- Stiff Competition Between the Business Intelligence Boost the Proximity Marketing Market.

- Rapid Demand of Smartphones and Development of Analytical Tools Fuelled Up Market.



Market Trend

- Increasing demand in developing countries

- Rise in demand of 4G technology boost the proximity marketing market



Restraints

- Security and Privacy Concerns Hamper the Proximity Marketing Market.

- Low Awareness among End Users.



The Global Proximity Marketing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Wi-Fi, BLE Beacon, Near Field Communication (NFC), GPS Geofencing, Others), Application (Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Infrastructural, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Other), Services (Consulting Service, Technology, Integration), Software (Content Management System, Location Analytics), Location (Indoor, Outdoor)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Proximity Marketing Market.



Regions Covered in the Proximity Marketing Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global Proximity Marketing Market.



The detailed elaboration of the Global Proximity Marketing Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.



Attractions of the Proximity Marketing Market Report:

- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up's details that are actively working in the market

- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Proximity Marketing Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Proximity Marketing Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Proximity Marketing market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Proximity Marketing Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Proximity Marketing Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Proximity Marketing market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



Proximity Marketing Market research provides answers to the following key questions:

? What is the expected growth rate of the Proximity Marketing Market?

? What will be the Proximity Marketing Market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

? What are the main driving forces responsible for changing the Proximity Marketing Market trajectory?

? Who are the big suppliers that dominate the Proximity Marketing Market across different regions? Which are their wins to stay ahead in the competition?

? What are the Proximity Marketing Market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

? What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the Proximity Marketing Market across different countries?



