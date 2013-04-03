ProxyUSA.com Helps Internet Users Across the US Access UK Only Websites

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Now that the vast majority of Internet users have high speed broadband connections, streaming video is an extremely popular way to catch up on TV shows. This technology allows video to be viewed on demand, letting viewer’s watch their favorite shows any time. The most popular British streaming TV show sites come from huge traditional broadcasters like the BBC and ITV. However for various reasons they impose technological limitations to stop shows being viewed by Internet users in America and other countries.



One related website that is getting a lot of attention is ProxyUSA.com. This website reveals techniques on how to trick these streaming video services and get around location blocks. They have quickly built up a reputation for providing straightforward and easy to follow instructions about these techniques.



These location blocks are overcome through the use of a proxy service. This is a piece of software that can make websites believe the visitor is connecting from a completely different country. This might seem like a complex technical matter, but the instructions on ProxyUSA.com make it incredibly simple.



Using a proxy service can help people in the USA, or any other country, view location specific websites like BBC iPlayer. It can even help people in the UK get a USA proxy to visit streaming video sites like Hulu.



A spokesperson for the site said: “In the UK, streaming video services like BBC iPlayer and ITV On Demand are extremely popular. They allow people to watch their favorite shows at any time. However, because of copyright laws, the BBC license fee, and advertisement targeting, they choose to block people from outside the UK from watching. This can be very frustrating for ex-pats and Anglophiles who are keen to watch shows from across the pond. However, by using a proxy, a computer can be made to appear to be located in the UK, helping trick the websites into thinking that the user is within British borders. This allows anyone to watch iPlayer, ITV On Demand, and other services, no matter where they are in the world. Our site will show how this can be achieved and how to use proxies to view other locked content.”



