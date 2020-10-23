PRP Rejuvenates the Skin

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Categorically, PRP is a great way to facilitate collagen production and improve microcirculation of the skin. A patient's blood is normally collected and then drained to gather the plasma that is then either infused or microneedled into the tissue. The growth of hair on the scalp can also be enhanced by PRP and it may also be utilized as a way to improve the dark circles under the eyes. The procedure is pain-free thanks to a topical anesthetic.



PRP improves the consistency of the skin safely and with minimal downtime. A patient's plasma is used by the doctor ensuring that no contagious agent is present and there is almost no risk of allergic reactions.



About PMN Health and Wellness Center

