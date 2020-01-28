PRP Therapy May Help with Recovery and More

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- To take a quick glimpse into what PRP therapy does, it uses the blood of a patient to enable the natural growth factors of the body. Doctors are isolating the plasma in this form of therapy and injecting it into damaged tissues. The plasma in the blood consists of specific proteins that facilitate blood clotting and the growth of cells.



Besides recovery, PRP can also help with cosmetic issues. Men and women that may be facing hair loss, osteoarthritis (a condition causing degeneration in the joints), and soft tissue body inflammation are a couple of examples where PRP therapy may help and it may also assist with repetitive stress disorders. Since it's the patient's blood, the possibility that the body will refuse the PRP medication is practically done away with.



Peter Martinez-Noda (PMN) Health and Wellness Center is a clinic providing services such as family medicine Miami, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, weight management therapy, a medical spa, and more. The clinic has over two decades of experience and the team strives to provide an optimum level of care to patients in a welcoming, professional environment. For more information on services like Botox Miami, or any questions, please call 786-284-5870 or visit https://www.pmnhealthandwellness.com to book an appointment online.