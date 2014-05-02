Prudential Beazley Real Estate Agents Announce Top Agents in Georgia

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate is proud to announce that two of their star agents have been recognized by Prudential for their hard work and dedication. Patti Cornette won first place for Total Gross Commission Income as well as first place for Residential Units. Nicole Trask was recognized with third place for Residential Units.



These awards are no little achievement. Cornette and Trask were selected from all the Prudential Real Estate agents in the state of Georgia. Their commitment and earnings stood out among other top agents and the awards were well deserved.



Cornette and Trask have worked countless hours to bring buyers and sellers together, as well as assist with relocation and share their insight to the Augusta Metro area,” says Prudential Beazley Real Estate in their latest blog.



These ladies are a great example of the kind of dedication you will receive from a Prudential Beazley Real Estate agent as well as a role model for other agents to live up to.



The Prudential Beazley Real Estate Team continues to set the pace in Augusta, Georgia with their high quality of customer service and professionalism. Spread out around Columbia, Richmond, and Aiken counties, Prudential Beazley Real Estate agents are extremely knowledgeable of the areas they serve and dedicated to going above and beyond for their clients.



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Prudential Beazley Real Estate is a locally owned and operated business built by a team of professionals, rock solid in real estate with real-world connections and the best marketing technology in the business. They are committed to providing excellent customer satisfaction. Their team of passionate, dedicated real estate agents enjoys finding dream homes for their clients and will work around the clock to deliver results.



For more information about real estate agents in the Augusta Metro area please call Prudential Beazley Real Estate at 706-863-1775 or email at infocenter@prubeazleyrealestate.com.



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