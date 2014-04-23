Prudential Beazley Real Estate Announces 5 Home Selling Tips Before Selling Your Home

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate understands that selling a home can be a difficult process, one that can cause stress and confusion. To help alleviate some of that anxiety, Prudential Beazley Real Estate created a list of the first five things to do before selling your home. Whether one is looking to sell or buy a home this season, this list will certainly be of interest.



Included on the 5 Home Selling Tips to Help Sell Your Home are making the home inviting and listing a nice price.



“No one is going to buy a house with a big pile of laundry and week old take-out laying on the kitchen counter, so tidy up… Then allow prospective buyers to imagine themselves living in your home by keeping things like family portraits and religious items discreet.”



Listing the right price is equally as important. Prudential Beazley Real Estate suggests finding the home's market value using industry standards. These include age, square footage, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, appraised value, and the sale price of similar homes in the area.



In addition, establishing an online presence, having documents readily available, and creating a buzz will help one sell their home quickly and easily. With these simple tips, any home seller can go from clueless about home selling to clued in.



However, if one doesn’t feel completely confident on their own, real estate agents are available who can handle the workload, provide insight, and market homes professionally. Prudential Beazley Real Estate agents work around the clock to bring buyers and sellers together, and they are available in every corner of the Augusta Metro area.



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Prudential Beazley Real Estate has been serving neighborhoods in the CSRA since 1986. Whether one is buying, selling, or relocating, Prudential Beazley Real Estate can help them achieve their goals. With decades of experience under their belt, they are skilled in providing excellent customer service to local patrons by providing insider knowledge, professionalism, and results.



For a knowledgeable and dedicated real estate agent in the Augusta Metro area who can help you sell your home quick, call Prudential Beazley Real Estate at 706-863-1775 or email them at infocenter@prubeazleyrealestate.com.



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