Prudential Beazley Real Estate Announces 8 Home Improvements for an Improved Sale

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate knows there is a lot to think about when selling a home. But with their 8 quick, easy, and affordable home improvements you can not only speed up the sale of your home but increase its value. Prudential Beazley Real Estate shows its readers that a little elbow grease and a few hundred dollars can go a long way.



An important aspect to keep in mind when selling a home is buyers need to be able to envision the home as their own. The more clean and bare a home is the better it is likely to do in the housing market.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate suggests cleaning the house as a first step. Although this may be an obvious one, it is one that should be taken seriously.



“This isn’t just your everyday Sunday cleaning session. Go all out. Nix the dust bunnies and the dirty windows. Remove the years of buildup in the windowpanes, and have the carpets professionally cleaned. Do all you can to return your house to its original condition,” says Prudential Beazley Real Estate.



Potential buyers cannot visualize themselves living in a home if it is buried under dirt and knick knacks. Showing major signs of age and tenure will only hurt a home’s sale.



In addition, Prudential Beazley Real Estate suggests updating the bathroom with a few inexpensive accessories, running a dehumidifier to fight the smell of mold, opening the curtains to let light in, removing excessive clutter, displaying a new doormat, adding a fresh coat of paint, and refinishing the floors.



All of these home improvements can be done in a few days for a few hundred dollars. However, the payoff can be much greater. With these simple DIY fixes and a Prudential Beazley Real Estate agent, selling a home can be quick and painless.



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Established in 1986, Prudential Beazley Real Estate continues to set the pace in the Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina area for high customer satisfaction. Their agents work around the clock to bring buyers and sellers together and assist with relocation. Whether you are buying or selling a home, Prudential Beazley Real Estate agents will make your experience not only simple but enjoyable.



For more information on selling homes in the Augusta Metro area contact a Prudential Beazley Real estate agent at 706-863-1775. Visit the Facebook page of Prudential Beazley Real Estate here.