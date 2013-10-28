Prudential Beazley Real Estate Announces Advice for Sellers on Staging Homes to Sell

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate provides practical advice to homesellers on staging homes for successful sales.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate knows about the importance of staging homes and they pass on their intimate knowledge of the subject to their clients in their current blog. Small things can make a big difference when showing a home. Proper staging makes the house attractive and inviting.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate details a number of subtle but important strategies that make a house more sellable. They work for their clients’ success and help with the important details to make client’s homes more attractive, neat, and balanced, which contributes to successful home sales. The 27 years of experience from Prudential Beazley Real Estate works to the benefit of homesellers in the Augusta, Georgia communities. Their blog provides specific, helpful ideas for anyone selling their home, as well as a recap of the recent history of home staging, on several pages of useful information on the subject.



“Just a few minor modifications…can totally transform a room — and the buyer’s imagination!” “Learn how we can boost strengths, mask weaknesses and transform your residence into the talk of the town!”



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Prudential Beazley Real Estate carries the Prudential banner of professionalism and excellence in Augusta, Georgia and surrounding areas. Prudential is ranked highest in customer satisfaction among all major real estate brokerages by J.D. Power and Associates for 2013.



For more information about home staging please contact Prudential Beazley Real Estate at 706-863-1775 or email at info@prubeazleyrealestate.com



Visit Prudential Bill Beazley Real Estate blog and read Seller Advice: How To Stage Your Home To Sell



Prudential Beazley Real Estate regularly highlights useful information on Facebook.