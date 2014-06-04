Prudential Beazley Real Estate Announces Annual BBQ at Cornerstone

Aiken, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- The Prudential Beazley Real Estate invites the residents of Cornerstone in Aiken, SC to “come and get it.” Saturday June 7th from 1:00-3:00pm. Prudential Beazley Real Estate and Cornerstone community will come together to host an annual BBQ lunch. Attendees are only asked to bring a lawn chair and their appetite. The BBQ is free and will be held at the Cornerstone Community Park, right at the heart of Cornerstone neighborhood. It will be a fun event for all and an excellent opportunity to mingle with new neighbors while soaking up the summer sunshine.



This year’s BBQ is sponsored by Vicki Meyer of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, SCE&G -A Natural Gas Company, and Prudential Beazley Real Estate. Attendees are asked to please RSVP to Wilbur Lane by calling 803-480-7192.



In addition to Cornerstone’s BBQ, Prudential Beazley Real Estate has launched a “Favorite Summertime Memory” Contest for their followers on Facebook. Followers need only share their favorite summertime memory on the Prudential Beazley Real Estate Facebook wall to be entered to win a Hybrid Grill. But they need to act fast, the contest ends June 9th.



Cornerstone is a quiet, serene community, nestled near the quaint downtown area of Aiken, South Carolina. Common spaces and a low cost of living make it a great place for families and retirees alike. The convenient location will also put one close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. There are even walking trails on the property to enjoy. For house hunters in the Aiken, SC area Cornerstone is a great community to relocate. Homes start in the $150’s and lots are currently available.



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Prudential Beazley Real Estate is a locally owned and operated business built by a team of dedicated professionals, rock solid in real estate with real-world connections and the best marketing technology in the business. Prudential Beazley Real Estate serves all of the Augusta Metro area with integrity. Their agents are relocation certified and skilled at providing excellent customer service to their clients.



For more information on Prudential Beazley Real Estate and Cornerstone neighborhood, call 706-863-1775 or email infocenter@prubeazleyrealestate.com.