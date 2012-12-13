Prudential Beazley Real Estate Announces Cornerstone, the Newest New Homes Neighborhood in Aiken, South Carolina

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate recently announced the opening of their newest residential neighborhood in Aiken, South Carolina. The new development, named Cornerstone is located on Nokesville Circle just off of Whiskey Road in Aiken and will feature attached and detached homes. This new homes neighborhood in Aiken, SC features 3, 4 and 5 bedroom homes from builders Bill Beazley Homes and Keystone Homes.



The Cornerstone community features common areas, street lighting, underground utilities and it is in a very convenient location surrounded by some of Aiken’s top-rated schools including Chukker Creek, Kennedy and South Aiken. Cornerstone is just the latest in the Prudential Beazley portfolio of residential communities. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is one of the premier developers of new home communities that feature homes built by the area’s best custom home builders. The company has been creating award winning home designs and building family-friendly neighborhoods in the Central Savannah River and Fort Gordon Areas for over 20 years and Cornerstone is the latest in a long line of new homes communities in Aiken.



Cornerstone sits in one of the most convenient locations in Aiken and is within walking distance of some of Aiken’s more popular locations including Hopelands Gardens, the Odell Weeks Recreation Center and the historic downtown Aiken business district. Aiken, South Carolina is the epitome of small town charm and grace. Located near the Georgia border along Interstate 20, Aiken offers a flourishing downtown business district that harkens back to yesteryear with vibrant shops and restaurants. Residents of Cornerstone can be in this historic downtown district in just a matter of minutes. The Odell Weeks Recreation Center offers visitors both indoor and outdoor activities at some of the best parks in the Aiken area and the Hopelands Gardens are one of Aiken’s jewels. The 14-acre estate was opened to the public in 1969 and features shaded paths under a canopy of ancient oak trees. Living in Cornerstone affords residents access to the best that Aiken has to offer.



For more information about Cornerstone visit the Prudential Beazley Real Estate website or call an Aiken real estate professional at 706.863.1775.