Prudential Beazley Real Estate Announces March Agents of the Month

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate is happy to congratulate Roxanne Bentley and Sunny Ellison for earning the March Agent of the Month awards. Their high standards for excellence and dedication allowed them to achieve their sales goals for the month and Prudential Beazley Real Estate appreciates their hard work.



“These ladies truly exemplify what it means to give 110% by consistently providing superior customer service and professionalism,” says Prudential Beazley Real Estate.



Roxanne Bentley earned the New Homes Agent of the Month Award. She is responsible for selling the most new homes during the month of March. Sunny Ellison won the Resale Agent of the Month Award. She took the lead for the most resale home sales.



Both ladies deserve to be congratulated for their efforts. It is because of outstanding agents like them that Prudential Beazley Real Estate is now one of the most successful real estate agencies in Augusta, Georgia. Bentley and Ellison are both mentors for aspiring agents on the Prudential Beazley Team and will continue to achieve sales goals this year.



The team at Prudential Beazley Real Estate is built of dedicated, passionate individuals who go above and beyond to provide great customer service and find dream homes. They improve the lives of their clients by making the buying and selling process easier. Always personable and attentive, Prudential Beazley Real Estate Agents are among the best you will find in Augusta.



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Established in 1986, Prudential Beazley Real Estate is locally owned and operated. The agency continues to set the pace in the Augusta, Georgia area for high customer satisfaction. Prudential Beazley Real Estate agents have a strong work ethic and work around the clock to bring buyers and sellers together. One can depend on Prudential Beazley Real Estate for all buying, selling and relocation needs. For more information call (706) 863-1775 or email infocenter@prubeazleyrealestate.com.