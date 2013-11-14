Prudential Beazley Real Estate Announces October 2013 Agent of the Month - Roxanne Bentley

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate is pleased to announce its October 2013 real estate Agent of the Month, Roxanne Bentley. Bentley achieved the highest amount of resale units listed and sold during the month of October for the company.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate recognizes the need for a productive working relationship between its agents and clients. It has built its reputation on providing its customers with outstanding service and that filters down to highly motivated and productive real estate agents. Prudential Beazley Real Estate agents are active in the Aiken, Augusta, and Evans communities, with intimate knowledge of the communities that they bring to the table when assisting clients in purchasing real estate. Agents such as Roxanne Bentley give evidence of their commitment to hard work in behalf of both buyers and sellers.



By specializing in residential real estate offerings in the Central Savannah River and Fort Gordon Areas, Prudential Beazley Real Estate agents have helped make the agency one of the most successful real estate agencies in the area. Established in 1986 and locally owned and operated, the company continues to set the pace in the Augusta, Georgia area for high customer satisfaction. Roxanne Bentley gives evidence of her strong work ethic and effectiveness in bringing together buyers and sellers and working hard for her clients. Prudential Beazley Real Estate recognizes excellence in its agents and is pleased to congratulate Roxanne Bentley for her achievements with the company.



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Prudential Beazley Real Estate carries the Prudential banner of professionalism and excellence in Augusta, Georgia, Aiken, South Carolina, and surrounding areas. Prudential Beazley Real Estate agents makes buying or selling a home easy and enjoyable.



For more information please visit, http://www.prubeazleyrealestate.com



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