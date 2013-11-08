Prudential Beazley Real Estate Announces Realtor Open House in Aiken Community, Cornerstone

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Just on the outskirts of the historic Aiken, South Carolina, Cornerstone is the community of choice for those who desire the convenience of a nearby small city along with the amenities of a quiet retreat from city life. Prudential Beazley Real Estate invites all to attend a realtor open house on Tuesday, November 12th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Cornerstone is located off of Whiskey Road (Highway 19) near the southern edge of Aiken, South Carolina.



The Cornerstone community features reasonably priced homes that include ranch, two-story homes and town houses. The community features lovely wooded walking trails, community common areas and underground utilities. The Chukker Creek Elementary School, M.B. Kennedy Middle School, and the South Aiken High School that support the Cornerstone community are local and top-rated. Homes are priced from the $150s.



The Prudential Beazley Real Estate Cornerstone Open House will be located at 219 Dominion Drive Aiken, South Carolina 29803 on Tuesday, November 12, 2013 from 12:00 through 2:00 p.m. The event features a chance to win a 40” flat screen TV and a weekly gift card drawing for $200 in Visa Cash.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate announces: They are Candy Crushin’ in Cornerstone! It’s time to “clear all the jelly” and let Prudential Beazley Real Estate, Keystone Homes, and Bill Beazley Homes help home buyers end their year strong by taking advantage of these opportunities from now until December 17, 2013! Home buyers are sure to get a sugar rush with loads of prizes and tasty treats.



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Prudential Beazley Real Estate carries the Prudential banner of professionalism and excellence in Augusta, Georgia and surrounding areas. Prudential Beazley Real Estate agents makes buying or selling a home easy and enjoyable.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate can be reached at 706-863-1775 or email at info@prubeazleyrealestate.com



Wilbur Lane 803-480-7192 or Suzanne Arsenault 803-295-3710 are available for questions regarding the Cornerstone Open House event.



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