Prudential Beazley Real Estate Announces Santa Clause Is Coming to Town

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Luckily for the residents in the CSRA, Santa Clause got his holiday toy making done a little early this year. Sources reveal Santa is taking a vacation down south to the Central Savannah River Area and will be making an appearance in Gregg’s Mill on December 7th between the hours of 2 and 5 pm. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is hosting the three hour event, calling it “A Home for the Holidays.” Local area residents are welcome to stop by, preview one of the many lovely homes available in Gregg’s Mill, and take a picture with jolly ol’ St. Nick himself. Delicious hot chocolate and yummy cookies will be there to be enjoyed by all, as long as Santa doesn't get to them first.



If a homebuyer is in the market for a new home, Gregg’s Mill is an excellent neighborhood to end their search. These homes are designed with style, comfort, and convenience in mind, providing hardwood floors, gas log fireplaces, and superior quality through and through. Homes start as low as the $130’s and Prudential Beazley Real Estate is now offering $7,000 dollars in buyer incentives on top of that. Finding a home for the holidays was never easier. Gregg’s Mill is located at 5163 Fairmont Drive in Graniteville, SC.



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Prudential Beazley Real Estate has been serving neighborhoods in the CSRA since 1986. Whether one is buying, selling, or relocating, PBRE can help them achieve their goals. With decades of experience under their belt, they are skilled in providing excellent customer service to local patrons by providing insider knowledge, putting on local events and activities, and maintaining relationships past, present, and future.



For more information about Prudential Beazley Real Estate, please contact them at 706-863-1775 or email at infocenter@prubeazleyrealestate.com.



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