Prudential Beazley Real Estate Announces Spring Fling at Bergen Place West

North Augusta, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Bergen Place West will host an annual Spring Fling event Saturday, May 17th from 1:00-3:00 pm at the Bergen Place West Activity Field. Shellie Madaus and Debbie Reynolds will be there to celebrate the spring season with the residents of Bergen Place West and their guests. Prizes will be available to those who attend.



Bergen Place West is a gorgeous neighborhood with plenty to offer its residents. Aside from being located in a prime central location these beautiful brick homes are quiet and sophisticated, and each one includes an elegant fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, hardwood floors and more. In addition to these amenities a brand new playground just opened in the neighborhood.



“Complete with slides, a climbing wall, flags, and swings, this bright and shiny new playground was built just in time for summer. Kids will love meeting their friends here to play, and residents can take comfort in knowing their children are in a safe area close to home.” - Prudential Beazley Real Estate.



If a homebuyer is in the market for a new home, Bergen Place West is an excellent neighborhood to end their search. These homes are designed with style, comfort, and convenience in mind, providing hardwood floors, gas log fireplaces, and superior quality construction. Bergen Place West is located at 22 Blair Drive, North Augusta, South Carolina 29860. For a visit, stop by Sunday and Monday 1:30 - 6:00 pm and Tuesday through Saturday 11:00 am - 6:00 pm.



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Prudential Beazley Real Estate has been serving neighborhoods in the CSRA since 1986. Whether one is buying, selling, or relocating, Prudential Beazley Real Estate can help them achieve their goals. With decades of experience under their belt, they are skilled in providing excellent customer service to local patrons by providing insider knowledge, putting on local events and activities, and maintaining longstanding relationships with their clients.



For more information about Prudential Beazley Real Estate, please contact them at 706-863-1775 or email at infocenter@prubeazleyrealestate.com.



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