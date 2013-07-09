Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate is proud to announce that the newest feature of the Willow Oak Village community is a huge hit. The resort style pool at Willow Oak Village is an absolute smash with residents of the growing Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) community. The pool area at Willow Oak Village is large enough to accommodate any homeowner who wants to enjoy the day. It features an expansive deck with cabana style seating and a large water feature that local children enjoy. The Willow Oak Village pool was carefully installed and positioned to give residents easy access from anywhere in the community. Right next to the pool is a covered community area to facilitate parties, picnics and other fun filled activities right at the poolside.



The Willow Oak Village pool is available this summer for new homeowners and existing residents alike. It represents the exact type of features that Prudential Beazley Real Estate neighborhoods strive to provide for residents. Willow Oak Village itself is a popular community located in the Grovetown, Georgia area of the CSRA. Both Bill Beazley Homes and Pierwood Homes have worked extensively with Prudential Beazley Real Estate in order to design, develop and construct this beautiful Grovetown community. Beyond the pool, Willow Oak Village features designated green space, complete with plans for walking trails. This meticulous design preserves the natural beauty of the CSRA region and showcases it for Willow Oak Village homeowners and residents. Prudential Beazley Real Estate has several new homes available in Willow Oak Village, as well as new construction options available to homeowners.



