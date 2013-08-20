Prudential Beazley Real Estate Congratulates Mary E. May

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate would like to congratulate Mary E. May for winning the Agent of the Month for the month of August 2013. The award is given to the outstanding agent of month based on sales, clients’ comments and overall professionalism.



“Mary is everything that embodies a real estate professional. Whether she is listing a home for sale, helping a client find a new home to purchase or negotiating on behalf of her clients, she is always a professional and always ‘taking care of business.’ She can always be counted on to be one of the very best real estate agents in the area. Thanks, Mary.” -Barbara Sanders, Broker, Prudential Beazley Real Estate



Mary E. May has been a real estate professional for 15 years. She has been with Prudential Beazley Real Estate for 11 years. In that time, she has helped hundreds of clients to buy and sell homes in the area, always giving them the one skill that she in particular has over other agents: she listens closely to what the client wants, then helps them achieve it.



“We bought a home through Mary a few years ago. Since then, she has become a family friend and we have even begun to buy some investment properties through her. She is a huge asset to her office, but she is an even bigger asset to anyone fortunate enough to be able to work with her.” – Helen P., Client



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Founded in 1986, and locally owned and operated, Prudential Beazley Real Estate serves all of the Augusta, Georgia, metro area with conveniently located sales offices in Columbia and Richmond Counties. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is the CSRA’s preferred real estate company because of our commitment to professionalism, personalized customer service and results.



Learn more about Mary E. May here and for more information please contact Mary E. May at 706-863-1775 or email at mmay@prubeazleyrealestate.com



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