Prudential Beazley Real Estate Congratulates Their Certified Relocation Agents

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate congratulates eleven of their agents for getting their certification from Brookfield Global Relocation Services as Certified Relocation Agents.



Congratulations to:



Stephanie Symonds (Also G-Certified for Government employees)

Barbara Sanders (Also G-Certified for Government employees)

Rebecca McGinty

Natalie Sherrod

Rachel Combs (Also G-Certified for Government employees)

Roxanne Bentley

Nicole Trask

Teresa Moxley

Patti Cornette (Also G-Certified for Government employees)

Vicki Matthews (Also G-Certified for Government employees)

Suzanne Aresenault



Special congratulations to the five “G-Certified” Agents who have been certified to assist with government relocations,



“In the new global economy, employees are often transferred from another state or another country. A Certified Relocation Agent is able to help the employee, not only find a new home, but find all of the available resources needed to make a large move easier, including relocation appraisals, counseling on family moves and basic advice on the legal implications of the relocation.” – Barbara Sanders, Broker, Prudential Beazley Real Estate



A relocation can be a stressful affair, but a Relocation Agent can make it much easier. One of the greatest assets of Certified Relocation Agent is that they understand that clients are up against a deadline. The agent expedites every step of the process to make the transition on-time and comfortable.



“Whether it’s one person relocating from the neighboring state or a family relocating from another county, we can help them make the transition smoother. We not only know our local area, but we also understand what folks are leaving behind.” Stephanie Symonds, Certified Relocation Agent, Prudential Beazley Real Estate



Whether you are buying, selling, renting or relocating, when you call on Prudential Beazley Real Estate, you are enlisting the aid of a team of passionate professionals, Rock Solid in Real Estate® with real-world connections and the best marketing technology in the business.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Barbara Sanders at 706-863-1775 or email at info@purbeazleyrealestate.com.



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