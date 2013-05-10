Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate has announced several new floor plans at the newest Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) community, Hayne’s Station. The exclusive Hayne’s Station community of Augusta Georgia features seven new ranch and single story floor plans. Hayne’s Station was developed to provide a beautiful and exclusive community for growing families. Hayne’s Station features outstanding homes from expert CSRA home builder Bill Beazley Homes. Each of the seven new ranch and single story floor plans used in Hayne’s Station feature granite countertops and hardwood floors. These exclusive Hayne’s station homes feature three and four bedroom floor plans, with two to three and a half bathrooms available. Each of the extensively manicured lots in Hayne’s Station has wooded features and fresh Bermuda sod lawns.



Hayne’s Station is conveniently located in Augusta, Georgia and offers easy access to several key features of the CSRA. Fort Gordon, Eisenhower Hospital, the Augusta Airport and the Augusta Mall are all easily accessible from Hayne’s Station. Both finished homes and new construction options are available for potential homeowners, and a new section of the exclusive community is currently in development. The new Hayne’s Station development features a junior Olympic style pool and a large family activity area. The extensively designed Hayne’s Station community features a beautiful water feature. The new home options in Hayne’s Station have been carefully chosen to add value and beauty to the extraordinary community. Each of the new single story and ranch style floor plans qualifies for the $7,000 buyers’ bonus offer by Prudential Beazley Real Estate.



