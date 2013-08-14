Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate has several outstanding options for new Homeowners interested in Cornerstone properties in Aiken, South Carolina. Cornerstone is one of the most popular new communities in the Central Savannah River Area. (CSRA) Cornerstone is a retreat from the constant buzz of everyday city life, with all the amenities of the city nearby.



Cornerstone homeowners adore the peace and quiet that the community provides, as well as the proximity to Aiken, South Carolina and Augusta, Georgia. Bill Beazley Homes and Keystone Homes have outdone themselves in creating the homes in this outstanding community. Cornerstone is located just off Whiskey Road in Aiken. Enjoy immediate access to important CSRA traffic corridors as well as the Chucker Creek, Kennedy and South Aiken schools.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate has several fantastic Cornerstone properties available for quick move in. Cornerstone homes start in the $150s, and both townhome and single family options are available. Townhomes by Bill Beazley Homes, like the two story unit at 348 Norfolk Drive are extremely spacious homes with 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths, as well as amenities like granite countertops, hardwood and ceramic tile floors. Additionally, several units at Cornerstone qualify for 100% USDA financing.



The single family homes at Cornerstone are expansive properties and come loaded with amenities. The Keystone Homes unit at 5034 Nokesville Circle is a fine example of the quality homes in Cornerstone. This two story, 2075 square foot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is outfitted with complete eat in kitchen, pantry and an attached double garage. An attic for storage and a flex room give homeowners plenty of extra space. This home comes complete with partial landscaping and lawn sprinklers.



More information on outstanding Cornerstone homes is available at the Prudential Beazley Real Estate website.



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Prudential Beazley Real Estate:

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, Georgia 30809

Local: 706-863-1775

Toll-Free: 800-558-1775