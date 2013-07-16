Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate has had enormous success with the ongoing development of Willow Oak Village. The Grovetown Georgia community has numerous amenities and options that make it extremely desirable to new homeowners. Section one of Willow Oak Village was very well received by the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) community. The variety of floor plans, beautiful one and two story homes and most recently, the addition of a new resort style pool have drummed up considerable interest in the growing community.



Willow Oak Village is conveniently located in a beautiful wooded community on Alexandria Drive in Grovetown, GA. This gives access to Euchee Creek Elementary School and Grovetown Middle and High schools. Homes in Willow Oak Village start in the $140K range and feature some of the best options in quality and design that Prudential Beazley Real Estate and their premier homebuilders have to offer. As more jobs draw potential homeowners to the CSRA, exciting communities like Willow Oak Village continue to draw significant attention.



The Willow Oak Village community is a beautifully designed space that takes advantage of the natural beauty of the Grovetown area. Streets feature carefully placed trees and lampposts that add a fantastic touch to the eco friendly homes in the community. Common areas in the community will be accented by walking trails that are currently being planned. Section two of Willow Oak Village will feature outstanding designs and options from Prudential Beazley Real Estate partners Downeast Homebuilders, Pierwood Construction and Bill Beazley Homes. Fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and hardwood floors have been standard features in the first section of Willow Oak Village, and similar outstanding options are intended for section two.



More information on Willow Oak Village is available on the Prudential Beazley Real Estate website.



