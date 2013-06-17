Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate is delighted to present homes in Southampton at extremely affordable prices. Currently, Prudential Beazley Real Estate is offering several outstanding floor plans and designs for Cornerstone homes. Every Southampton home is designed and built by the notable Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) home builders at Bill Beazley Homes. Bill Beazley Homes has spared no expense to provide superior quality designs and construction techniques in developing this outstanding community. Each of the spacious Southampton floor plans features 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 2.5 baths. Each Southampton home comes complete with a wealth of options. A fully functional fireplace and hardwood or ceramic tile flooring add aesthetic and commercial value to each of these outstanding homes. Additionally, all of the Southampton homes come complete with mini blinds on all windows in the property.



The Southampton community of the CSRA is extremely accessible and in a prime location. Southampton is located next to several major traffic arteries and provides quick access to important landmarks like Fort Gordon and the Augusta Airport. It is also extremely close to the new Diamond Lakes Recreation Center, which offers families a vast array of indoor and outdoor activity options. In the community itself, outdoor areas get a good look at new sod yards for every single home, carefully up kept by pre-installed automatic front and back sprinkler systems. Streetlights accent the communities' natural Beauty. Underneath Southampton, carefully laid utility and public sewage lines round out the communities features that impress new homeowners in the community. In addition to prices starting in the $120K range, Prudential Beazley Real Estate is proud to announce $7000 in closing costs for all Bill Beazley Homes in this outstanding Richmond County community.



