Prudential Beazley Real Estate Highlights the Retreat at Storm Branch

Augusta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate lets its readers know that The Retreat At Storm Branch is a neighborhood one can relax in for a lifetime.



“Coming home from work is like driving into [one’s] own personal oasis. Located near Augusta, Georgia The Retreat is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of city living, offering quiet estate style living and large private lots.” – Prudential Beazley Real Estate.



The homes at The Retreat at Storm Branch offer large, private wooded lots up to 3.65 acres. In the neighborhood residents can also enjoy walking and hiking trails. Soon to be added to the list of neighborhood amenities is a community center and resort style swimming pool.



Although The Retreat at Storm Branch may have a remote feeling, it is less than 12 miles away from the downtown metropolitan areas of Augusta and Aiken. Fort Gordon is just 22 miles away and there is also plenty of nearby entertainment, dining, and recreation.



Because of its proximity to so many points of interest, as well as its calming atmosphere, The Retreat at Storm Branch is a great neighborhood for those relocating to Augusta, Georgia. Relocation can be difficult, but with so many benefits in one neighborhood, The Retreat at Storm Branch makes it a little easier. To further help you through the transition Prudential Beazley Real Estate agents are relocation certified and can guide you through the changes step by step.



The Retreat at Storm Branch boasts large accessible floor plans, making them great for families and retirees alike. They are built with superior quality by two of the best builders in the area, Bill Beazley Homes and Pierwood Homes. The interior of these homes feature exposed beams, crown molding, wainscoting, recessed ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops, European-stained cabinets, and much more. And now new homes at The Retreat will also operate with smart home technology including automatic outlets and cameras controlled by your smart phone. With a smart home one can control everything from the temperature or the lighting, even get notified of potential hazards.



About Bill Beazley Real Estate

Locally owned Prudential Beazley Real Estate takes enormous pride in the high quality of customer service they provide to their clients. They maintain their customer satisfaction by offering knowledgeable agents, reliable information, and excellent results. One can count on Prudential Beazley Real Estate for all their buying, selling, and relocation needs.



If you are relocating to the Augusta, Georgia area and want more information on The Retreat at Storm Branch contact Sherry Stills at 706-726-4087 or email her at sstills@prubeazleyrealestate.com



Features vary by plan and builder.



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