Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The Retreat at Storm Branch is an outstanding Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) community. The community is loaded with features that residents of a certain age can appreciate. The Retreat at Storm Branch is an all new and completely upscale development in Aiken County with reasonably priced homes starting in the $230’s. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is proud to work with outstanding CSRA builders like Bill Beazley Homes and Pierwood Construction Company in order to offer homeowners beautiful, upscale homes on large wooded lots.



Retired homeowners find The Retreat at Storm Branch is a welcome alternative to a stifling retirement community. Residents can find peace of mind in The Retreat at Storm Branch. The carefully developed community features beautiful surroundings in a quiet, wooded neighborhood. It offers a life free of urban traffic and chaos of big city living while still providing easy access to the amenities of city living just minutes away in Augusta, GA.



The entrance to The Retreat at Storm Branch is a specially constructed water feature that demonstrates the care and attention that went into the community. The popularity of horse racing in Aiken and deep equestrian history and traditions make it a popular retirement destination for active residents. New homeowners that are retiring to Aiken, SC can find everything they need and more in The Retreat at Storm Branch. Homeowners in this outstanding community enjoy common areas and a recreation field and are looking forward to the resort style pool. With Augusta, Aiken and several CSRA community treasures like Hopeland Gardens and the Savannah River Site nearby, The Retreat at Storm Branch offers something for every lifestyle.



