Prudential Beazley Real Estate Is Dedicated to Selling Energy Efficient Homes in the Augusta, GA Area

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate offers the absolute state-of-the-art in green building in the Augusta area. From programmable thermostats to water-saving plumbing, Prudential Beazley Real Estate is proud to offer homes that save money while saving the planet. As part of their commitment to the community, “green” real estate is vital to the long-term economic and environmental health of the area.



“Whenever we help someone find a home, we always look for homes that are energy-efficient. The more efficient it is, the more it will save the homeowner in long-term expenses. It’s a win-win.” - Wilbur Lane, Agent, Prudential Beazley Real Estate



Prudential Beazley Real Estate looks at every aspect of the homes that they sell, from the windows to the insulation, the ductwork to the hot water heater. Ensuring that their clients get homes that are inexpensive to own and live in is a commitment made by every member to the Prudential Beazley Real Estate team.



“Making sure that the homes that we help people find are energy-efficient is more than just a passing thought, it is a passion for us at Prudential Beazley Real Estate. Knowing that our clients are saving money and energy is a commitment that our organization made years ago and it gets stronger every day.” - Teresa Moxley-Kitchens, Agent, Prudential Beazley Real Estate



Founded in 1986, and locally owned and operated, Prudential Beazley Real Estate serves all of the Augusta, Georgia, metro area with conveniently located sales offices in Columbia County. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is the CSRA’s preferred real estate company because of their commitment to professionalism, personalized customer service and results. They specialize in all aspects of Real Estate marketing including Resale, New Homes, Lots/Acreage and Commercial/Investment properties.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Barbara Sanders at 706-863-1775 or email at info@prubeazleyrealestate.com



To learn more about Prudential Beazley Real Estate please visit their website here.



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