Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate is proud to offer homes in the Woodlief community of Evans, GA. Prudential Beazley has teamed with the notable Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) home builders at Bill Beazley Homes and Pierwood Construction in order to provide outstanding new homes complete with full unfinished basements. Woodlief is an upscale community located conveniently close to Blanchard Woods Park. The community offers several common areas as well as children’s and community pools and a complete family activity center. Woodlief was carefully developed to take advantage of the natural resources of the CSRA area. The Woodlief community features large wooded home sites that preserve and protect the natural habitat and beauty abundant in the Evans area. Woodlief also offers and carefully laid underground utilities, including public water and natural gas lines.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate has several options for quality brick construction homes in Woodlief. All of the available Woodlief homes feature superior quality construction materials and some of the best designs that Bill Beazley Homes and Pierwood Homes have to offer. Families have access to Lewiston Elementary School, Evans Middle School and Evans High School. Each home comes complete with hardwood or quality ceramic tile floors and a functional fireplace. Homes in Woodlief start in the $270K range and have a wide variety of floor plans. Woodlief homes feature 4 and 5 bedroom and 3.5 to 4.5 bathroom options with full gourmet kitchens and full unfinished basements. Like all Prudential Beazley Real Estate communities, Woodlief features carefully developed protective community covenants to ensure property value and neighborhood stability.



More information on outstanding Woodlief homes is available on the Prudential Beazley Real Estate website.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate provides regular updates on CSRA community events on their Facebook page.



