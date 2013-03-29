Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- The initial phase of Hayne’s Station, a new and exclusive Augusta, Georgia community quickly filled up and phase 2-A lots are now available. 44 new lots are currently available through Prudential Beazley Real Estate. Each large lot in phase 2-A comes complete with trees, fresh Bermuda sod and sprinklers in the front and rear yard. The yards and initial designs of this master plan community match the neighborhood design and outstanding waterfall feature at the entrance of the community. The family activity area currently in the planning for the next phase of development will further enrich the both the community and the carefully planned community aesthetics. The community pool will also be added in the upcoming phase, adding to the overall community environment and potential for new families.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate has worked extensively with premium home builder Bill Beazley Homes to ensure the quality of Hayne’s Station is second to none. The initial lots sold extremely quickly and the new 44 available lots in phase 2-A of Hayne’s Station are expected to go just as quickly. The Hayne’s Station community is extremely well placed, offering residents access to several popular features of the Central Savannah River Area. Hayne’s Station offers residents easy access to Fort Gordon and the Augusta Mall as well as the Augusta Airport. Hayne’s Station also offers access to the Richmond County Magnet Schools, as well as the top rated Sue Reynolds Elementary school. Prudential Beazley Real Estate currently has lots in Phase 2-A priced at $59.00 per square foot, with a $7,000 buyer’s incentive provided by Bill Beazley Homes.



More information on phase 2-A of Hayne’s Station is available on the Prudential Beazley Real Estate webpage, here.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, Georgia 30809

Local: 706-863-1775

Toll-Free: 800-558-1775