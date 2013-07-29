Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Southampton is one of the fastest growing communities in the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA). The team at Prudential Beazley Real Estate is excited to present fantastic offers on Southampton homes. Southampton continues to grow in popularity due to the beautiful homes, carefully laid community design and proximity to several CSRA landmarks. Southampton is minutes from major Richmond County traffic arteries, providing easy access to Augusta, Georgia. Southampton is minutes to Fort Gordon, the Augusta Regional Airport and the Augusta Mall. Southampton is extremely close to the Diamond Lakes Recreation and Community Center, giving homeowners access to an outstanding variety of indoor and outdoor activities.



It is easier than ever to buy an outstanding home in the Southampton community. Southampton features 3 and 4 bedroom single family homes with quality construction materials and designs. Homes in the popular community start in the $120's, and one and two story options are available for new homeowners. Most Southampton homes come complete with an attached garage, all of them come with new sod lawns and a front and back rear sprinkler system. Prudential Beazley Real Estate has partnered with the long-established CSRA home builders at Bill Beazley Homes to offer exceptional values on Southampton Homes. The notable CSRA home builders are offering $7000 Buyer’s incentive on several homes, as well as 1% buy down for a year with an approved lender. In addition to these outstanding values, the builder is offering additional $5000 closing costs on select Southampton 3 bedroom homes.



More information on these Southampton homes of Augusta is available on the Prudential Beazley Real Estate website.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate offers regular CSRA community updates on Facebook.



