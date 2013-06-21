Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Bergen Place West is one of the newest and most exciting neighborhoods in the Central Savannah River Area. The initial development of Bergen Place West was so successful that Prudential Beazley Real Estate has already initiated a brand new phase of construction. The Bergen Place West community features outstanding brick homes that use high quality designs and construction materials. Each of the spacious homes features 2.5 to 4 baths. These outstanding homes are designed and built by the quality CSRA homebuilders at Bill Beazley Homes and Keystone Homes. Lots for the new section of Bergen Place West are quickly disappearing as buyers position themselves to get into the ground floor of the new section. Each one of the wide range of floor plans available in Bergen Place West offers several noteworthy amenities, inside and out. Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and high quality hardwood and ceramic tiles are used in every Bergen Place West Home. Each yard has fresh sod and a pre-installed automatic sprinkler system in the front and rear yard.



Families gain access to more than just quality homes when they live in Bergen Place West. The community is conveniently located in North Augusta, South Carolina. This puts Bergen Place West directly on a major traffic artery. At the same time, it gives families access to the outstanding North Augusta school system at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Inside the community itself, Bergen Place West features beautiful designated park areas and an easy to access community pool. Homes in Bergen Place West begin in the $210K range, and several options are available to potential homeowners. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is currently offering new homeowners $3,500 on closing costs on homes by Bill Beazley Homes and Keystone Homes. These reduced closing costs make buying Bergen Place West property even easier for buyers who move fast.



More information on the CSRA’s most popular new development is available here.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate offers regular CSRA updates and community info on Facebook.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, Georgia 30809

Local: 706-863-1775

Toll-Free: 800-558-1775