Prudential Beazley Real Estate Launches Favorite Summer Time Memory Facebook Contest

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- To kick off the summer season, Prudential Beazley Real Estate has launched a fun new Facebook Contest for its followers. To enter, one need only share their favorite summer time memory on The Prudential Beazley Real Estate Facebook Page including vivid details and sensory imagery. All participants who share their story will be entered in a drawing to win a Hybrid Grill valued at $270.



This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook. Contestants agree to release Facebook from any liability arising from this contest. The Favorite Summer Time Memory Contest will run from May 12th to June 9th and the winner will be announced June 10th. All Prudential realtors, Prudential employees, Bill Beazley Homes employees, and the families of previously stated parties are excluded from winning. The winner must make accommodations to pick up the grill from our main office in Evans, GA.



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Locally owned Prudential Beazley Real Estate is an affiliate of the real estate division and they pride themselves on their customer service. Prudential Beazley Real Estate maintains their customer satisfaction by providing their clients with knowledgeable agents, reliable information, and excellent results. In addition, Prudential Beazley Real Estate likes to continually show their appreciation through friendly follow-ups, newsletters, and contests.



For more information about real estate in the Augusta Metro area please contact Prudential Beazley Real Estate at 706.863.1775 or email at infocenter@prubeazleyrealestate.com.



Visit the Facebook page of Prudential Beazley Real Estate here.