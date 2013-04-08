Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate of Augusta GA is preparing for the exciting new phase of development in the exclusive Hayne’s Station Community. Phase 11 offers numerous options for lots and homes. Prudential Beazley Real Estate of Augusta GA is proud to be involved in this exclusive, master planned, community built by Bill Beazley Homes. Hayne’s Station has extensive amenities in each home as well as in the community itself. As the new phases of Hayne’s Station develop, additional amenities are added to the planning and, eventually, to the community itself. All of Hayne’s Station homes come complete with automatic sprinklers in the front and rear yards, Bermuda sod and yard trees. The entire community has been planned to preserve the outstanding natural qualities that exist in the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA). This outstanding natural looking community layout is accented by a water feature complete with waterfall.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate of Augusta Georgia is extremely proud of Hayne’s station on several fronts. The exclusive community is placed in proximity to the top rated Sue Reynolds Elementary school, as well as several of the Richmond County Magnet Schools. Haynes Station is placed carefully to allow easy access to several CSRA landmarks and key locations. Hayne’s Station is remarkably close to Fort Gordon, Eisenhower Hospital and the Augusta Mall. It is also conveniently located less than 20 minutes from the Augusta Airport. Hayne’s Station homes run from four to six bedrooms and 2.5 to 4 bathrooms. Each home is carefully built by expert homebuilders Bill Beazley Homes and includes coffered ceilings with wainscoting and hardwood floors. $7,000 in buyer’s incentives are currently available on Hayne’s Station homes.



